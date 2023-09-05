/

August unemployment falls 11.4%

296 views
1 min read

The number of registered unemployed decreased in August, both on an annual and monthly basis, according to data released Tuesday by the Statistical Service.

Based on seasonally adjusted data reflecting the unemployment trend, a decrease of 1,705 or 11.4% was recorded compared to August 2022.

This reduction is primarily attributed to hiring in trade, accommodation and food services, administrative and support service activities, construction, and a decrease in newcomers to the labour market.

Based on seasonally adjusted figures, the number of registered unemployed decreased by 1.23% to 12,881 people in August compared to 13,042 the previous month.

According to data maintained by the District Labour Offices, the number of registered unemployed persons at the end of August reached 13,256.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus