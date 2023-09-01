/

Flights to UK running normally

Flights from Larnaca and Paphos to the UK are carried out smoothly, said Maria Kouroupi, senior manager at airports operator Hermes.

She told CAN: “Following the problem that occurred on Monday with the air traffic monitoring system in the United Kingdom, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights to various destinations, flights to Larnaca and Paphos airports have returned to their normal flow.”

“On August 31, there were no delays in flights to and from the United Kingdom.

“Flights to and from the UK from both airports in Cyprus are not experiencing any problems and are now operating smoothly.”

The problem in the air traffic monitoring system in the UK affected 24 flights at Larnaca Airport, of which six were cancelled but rescheduled.

At Paphos Airport, 21 flights were affected, of which four were cancelled, but they were also rescheduled.

Airlines have demanded compensation reform as air traffic control chaos has seen 2,000 flights cancelled across Europe.

Over 2,000 flights have been cancelled in the last three days following an hours-long air control system failure that sent flight schedules into meltdown and left thousands of travellers stranded.

Industry body Iata projected a £100 mln loss in revenue for airlines as customers reclaim the costs for food, accommodation and alternative travel, urging the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to review the compensation system and make the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) contribute to the cost.

Thousands of passengers have faced cancellations and delays after a systems failure plunged UK air traffic control into chaos on Bank Holiday Monday.

People were stuck in the UK and abroad after Nats limited the number of planes landing.

Nats has said a flight plan that its systems could not process was behind Monday’s technical problem.

