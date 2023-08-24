Limassol hosts M&Ι Europe Summer forum

Limassol will host the M&I Europe Summer 2023 forum from August 30 to September 2, bringing together over 300 service and product providers in conferences and events, plus tourist incentives.

The event’s importance was highlighted during a press conference by the Limassol Tourism Company (ETAL) in the presence of the Cyprus Incentives & Meetings Associates (CIMA), Muskita Hotels, and Sassy Events International.

Greg Taylor, Marketing chief of MICE M&I, spoke via teleconferencing.

Taylor said the M&I summer conference is held in Cyprus for the first time due to the completion of the City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort and casino, which will host the event.

He added that over four days, 40 15-minute pre-scheduled meetings will occur with UK & European buyers and global suppliers.

ETAL President Tonis Antoniou said hosting this event is an honour for Limassol as “it will have multiple benefits for our tourism.”

He also noted that the completion of the City of Dreams Mediterranean enables Cyprus to bid for hosting large international and European conferences.

“This forum constitutes a bright example of targeted private initiatives to highlight Cyprus as a tourist destination.”

He congratulated CIMA and the City of Dreams for biding to host the conference.

CIMA President Orestis Aristides said the association aims to promote Cyprus as a destination for conferences, corporate travel and international events, arguing that multiple benefits emerge from conference and corporate tourism.

 

