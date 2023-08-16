Informal Cabinet meeting to discuss targets

An informal meeting of the Cabinet will take place on August 25 at the presidential residence in the Troodos Mountains, under President Nikos Christodoulides, during which ministries will present their objectives and priorities.

Deputy Minister to the President Irene Pikis told the Cyprus News Agency this will not be an official meeting and no decisions will be taken.

The meeting in Troodos will begin at approximately 0900. It will last until the afternoon, with the objectives and priorities of the ministries and the deputy ministries presented to the President to exchange views on the best ways to achieve them.

“There will be brainstorming, an exchange of views, rather than an ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers as was the case during the previous years, when decisions were taken,” Pikis said.

When reviewing the work done during the first 100 days of his governance, President Christodoulides said that ministers and deputy ministers will be called in the Autumn to present their priorities, goals and what they aim to achieve during the next year.

“Therefore, moving ahead, we will see how we achieve the targets that have been set out, and we will look into the synergies between the ministries,” Pikis said.

It is expected the President will open the discussion by elaborating on his positions about the priorities and the main issues.

Pikis said that a team which will be responsible for monitoring the government’s work, and that will be headed by herself, will be set up in September.

It will comprise approximately 12 employees working in the public or the broader public sector.

“Monitoring the government’s work through this team will surely become more systematic than today.”

Pikis also said the Cabinet would soon conclude and approve a Code of Conduct for the government members.

She stressed that the Code would concern issues of conflict of interest, asset declarations and gifts that government members receive.