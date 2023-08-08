Limnes centre, milestone for migration management

A €84.8 mln contract for constructing a migrant reception centre with a capacity of about 1,000 and a pre-departure centre for 800 people was signed on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou welcomed the signing of the contract, calling it a milestone in strengthening Cyprus’ capacity to manage migration pressures more effectively.

The project will be implemented using the design, construction and maintenance method, awarded to the “CYFIELD – IACOVOU (MN) JOINT VENTURE” consortium, worth €84.888.000, plus VAT.

The design and construction works will be completed within 24 months, and the contractor will be additionally responsible for the eight-year maintenance of the project.

The construction of the two centres will be co-financed by the European Union Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (80%) and the Republic of Cyprus.

“The lack of infrastructure and detention facilities for migrants has hindered important processes in the sector, such as faster processing of asylum procedures, as well as speeding up the repatriation of migrants,” Ioannou said.

He added the Limnes Reception Centre, with a capacity of 1,000, will allow mainly the referral of those whose application for international protection has been rejected at first instance while also accommodating applicants arriving from safe countries of origin and whose asylum application is examined under an accelerated procedure.

“Our aim is to make it easier and more immediate to locate them in the event of a final negative decision to repatriate them to their country”.

Ioannou said the pre-departure centre, located near the reception centre, “will achieve a more effective management and the facilitation of the systematic return of international protection applicants whose application has been finally rejected and who are now residing illegally in Cyprus”.

The existing detention centre in Menoyia, with a capacity of only 126, was deemed inadequate to handle the returns of the rapidly increasing number of irregular migrants in recent years.

“Today, the new pre-departure centre, with a capacity of 800 people illegally residing in the Republic, is under implementation, allowing us to respond more effectively to the increased needs for returns”.

Ioannou said there is no detention facility for asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected and are awaiting deportation.

“With the construction of this centre, we will now be able to significantly increase the numbers of migrants whose application has been rejected.”

In addition to the basic infrastructure at each centre, the project includes common activity areas, services, sports facilities, recreation and games areas, religious worship areas, and gardens.