Cyprus-Jordan initiative for regional firefighting centre

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis has heralded a Cyprus – Jordan initiative to set up a regional centre to combat wildfires, announced during President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Amman.

Letympiotis said the talks between Christodoulides and Jordan’s King Abdullah were constructive, noting that excellent relations between the two countries cover tourism, investments, defence cooperation, renewable energy and migration, where both countries face challenges.

He welcomed the joint initiative to set up a regional centre in Cyprus to combat wildfires, noting that such a centre would enhance Nicosia’s regional role and strengthen further the already close ties with Jordan and the other countries of the region.

The initiative was among the three memoranda of understanding signed Tuesday during the President’s visit to Jordan.

And the next trilateral Summit between Cyprus, Greece and Jordan will take place later this year.

Concerning migration, the spokesman said the President and the Jordanian King referred to the challenges facing the two countries.

“Cyprus as an EU member state will continue to promote EU support to Jordan aiming at tackling the huge problems emerging due to large migration flows.”

Cyprus and Jordan’s governments signed two Memorandums of Cooperation and a Technical Arrangement on Tuesday, establishing collaborations in the health and investment sectors and ensuring rapid dispatch of aerial firefighting resources in emergencies.

Under the Development Cooperation Memorandum 2023-2024 signed, Cyprus will provide development aid of €475,000 to Jordan, focusing on enhancing the health sector.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Investment of Jordan to foster investment collaboration.

The Technical Arrangement for Forest Firefighting provides for the dispatch of two aerial means from Jordan to Cyprus in case of emergency, based on the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), signed last December and entered into force on June 26.

 

