/

Jordanian Air Force in Cyprus stopover during Greek wildfires

307 views
1 min read

Four Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopters, which took part in extinguishing huge wildfires in Greece, were hosted in Cyprus.

The island was used as a stopover for refuelling at the weekend, and a short rest for Jordan’s aircrews, a statement by the General Staff National Guard said on Tuesday.

It said Jordanian crews had taken part along with the airborne firefighting forces of the Republic of Cyprus in the Forestry Department’s Pyrsos 2023 exercise in May 2023 and were hosted at the Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos.

“The presence of the Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopters in Cyprus is proof of the country’s status as a key supply and service hub in the Eastern Mediterranean region,” the National Guard said.

President Nikos Christodoulides is on an official visit to Amman to boost bilateral ties with its close ally.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus