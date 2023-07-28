€60 mln needed to upgrade unsafe stadiums

Just three out of six football stadia to be used by topflight teams in Cyprus next season are deemed safe for fans and players, with most needing multi-million investments to meet standards.

Close to €60 mln is needed to bring three stadia owned by teams displaced back in 1974, Anorthosis, Salamina Famagusta and Ethnikos Achnas, up to standards, with authorities pressuring the government to contribute.

The Stadium Licensing Authority chair George Karas raised the issue and said the three stadia needed a €59 mln makeover.

Anorthosis’ Antonis Papadopoulos stadium requires an estimated €26 mln makeover, while Salamina’s stadium needs €14-€15 mln and Dasaki owned by Ethnikos Achnas €18 mln.

Karas said the authority envisions safe and comfortable sports venues.

It is reviewing the condition of 35 sports venues and their upgrading needs within the framework of a five-year plan.

The 35 sports venues include 12 football pitches and 23 sports halls.

Oxidation, cracks and surface wear have been identified, while there is a risk of constructions being detached and used for other purposes.

According to Karas, the Stadium Licensing Authority has submitted proposals and suggestions to the owners of the three stadiums.

Architect Dimitris Sofokleous, presenting the upgrade project for Antonis Papadopoulos stadium, pointed out structural and functional issues.

The stadium also needs to be upgraded to meet anti-seismic criteria.

Salamina’s stadium must be redesigned, as the shape of the ground is not square.

A study has been made to rationalise the stadium’s shape by aligning the stands in a rectangular arrangement.

The GDM Architectures office team, presenting the study of the Ethnikos Achnas stadium, emphasised the need to implement remedial measures immediately.

There is moisture in the foundations of the stadium, especially in the eastern stand, and corrosion.

And the stadium’s west stand will need to be demolished and rebuilt, while the south stand needs extending, and another stand added to the north of the ground.

Authorities could recommend closing stands or parts of the ground deemed unsafe.