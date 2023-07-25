Ayia Napa demands quadbikes night ban

Following footage of quadbike users crashing into pedestrians and one smashing into a biker, authorities have stepped up policing while the local municipality demands a night ban on quadbikes.

Several four-wheel vehicles were caught on film hitting into people at zebra crossings and on pavements, while a quadbike was recorded crashing into a delivery man, demolishing his bike. The delivery driver miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

In comments to the Kathimerini Cyprus edition, Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannetos said that thanks to increased policing in the past five days following a request for help, the situation is calmer.

Over the last four days, police officers have booked 143 motorists driving a buggy or a quadbike while drunk driving, carrying more passengers than designated, not wearing a protective helmet, and driving down one-way streets.

Ayia Napa’s mayor revealed he sent a letter to Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades for a decree banning the circulation of quadbikes and buggies to be issued.

The decree will foresee a ban on quadbikes and buggies for the main roads of Ayia Napa from 9 pm to 7 am until 20 August.

But the mayor’s suggestion did not go down well with businesses renting out motorcycles and quadbikes to tourists, who argue that should a ban be imposed, it must cover all types of vehicles.

The head of the association of motorbike rental businesses, Nicos Stylianou, argued that the problem lies not with quadbikes but rather with the mentality of tourists.

“They barge into shops, steal, fight and use drugs.

“After partying all night, they get on the quadbikes and commit offences,” said Stylianou.

Video posts of quadbikes crashing into tourists stirred memories of a tragic accident which claimed the life of a young mother from Sweden last summer on holiday with her five-year-old daughter.

A 25-year-old British tourist was jailed for two-and-a-half years for the hit-and-run death of 46-year-old Camilla-Christina Pamdahl, who was on holiday with her five-year-old daughter, on 4 May 2022.

He was found guilty of causing death due to a reckless or dangerous act, driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs, abandoning the scene of an accident, and failing to report it.