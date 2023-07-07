/

Nicosia optimistic about Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting

President Nikos Christodoulides hopes for a positive outcome from the upcoming meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO Summit next week in Lithuania.

He is sure the two leaders will discuss the Cyprus problem during their meeting, although it is not included in the summit’s agenda.

“I am certain that it (the Cyprus issue) will be discussed at the meeting.

“A meeting we hope will lead to positive outcomes…the Cyprus issue is not included in the agenda of discussions in Lithuania.”

He added: “The main issue which will prevail is the possibility of Sweden’s accession to NATO.”

He said on the summit’s sidelines, Erdogan will meet Mitsotakis, other European leaders, and heads of EU institutions.

“The Cyprus issue will be raised in the context of this development, our initiative for a more active role on the part of the EU.”

Asked about Turkey’s demand that Cyprus is not included by its name in NATO maps, President Christodoulides said that “other NATO member-states, as well as NATO’s Secretary, have suggested other options.”

“We are waiting to see the outcome,” he said.

“There definitely was a reaction, not from our side, as we are not a member-state of NATO, but through our actions towards friendly member-states, among which is Greece and the Secretary of NATO.”

 

