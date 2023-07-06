/

Cyprus seeks Greek help to boost defence capabilities

President Nikos Christodoulides told Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias that Cyprus needed to boost its defences to buffer Turkish aggression.

And the President said strengthening the deterrent power of Cyprus is a priority for his government.

After receiving Dendias on Thursday at the Presidential Palace, Christodoulides said: “I am certain that as Minister of Defence, we will cooperate seamlessly, just as we did when we were both Foreign Ministers, especially in the current circumstances with all the challenges we have to face.”

He added: “Our main efforts are focused on strengthening our deterrent power,  but we do not consider any aggressive actions to be solutions.

“On the contrary, they create problems, and through our consistent behaviour, we demonstrate that we do not believe in such approaches.”

Christodoulides argued for bolstering the island’s defences “to address Turkish behaviour in Cyprus”.

“During a period of particular geopolitical significance where we face many threats, such as terrorism, asymmetric threats… it’s important to enhance our country’s deterrent power.

“I am confident that our cooperation will be excellent, and with your presence in the Ministry of Defence in Greece, we feel even more secure”.

Dendias said there is a long-standing cooperation between Greece and Cyprus.

“They have always been forces of stability, striving to implement international law, such as maritime law and international relations.

“This is the perception of things which became very clear during the Ukrainian crisis when the issue of sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and the implementation of the UN Charter was raised.

“Both countries found themselves on the right side”, he added.

 

