/

Direct flights to Kazakhstan next year

174 views
1 min read

Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis believes that in 2024 Cyprus and Kazakhstan will have a direct flight connection opening up new markets for the island.

The deputy minister held meetings in Almaty, Kazakhstan, heading a Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry business delegation.

Koumis met high-ranking government and Kazakhstan’s private sector officials active in various sectors of the country’s economy, such as tourism and investments.

Addressing a business forum, Koumis referred to the quality of the tourism product of Cyprus and its attractive investment profile.

He met with Air Astana officials, expressing optimism about the outcome of discussions.

“I believe that starting next year, we will finally achieve a direct air connection between our country and Kazakhstan.”

Koumis said this is a very promising tourist market, a country of 19 million and the largest economy in Central Asia, adding that Cyprus wants to cooperate with Kazakhstan in this field.

“Kazakh citizens will have the opportunity next year to enjoy the natural beauties of our country, visiting with direct flights.”

They discussed signing a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism, saying this would help bring this particular market to Cyprus and vice versa, but also to develop a closer relationship between the industry professionals.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus