AEGEAN, Cyprus Airways in codeshare partnership 

Greece’s AEGEAN and Cyprus Airways announced a codeshare agreement connecting the networks of the two flag carriers, offering enhanced connectivity for passengers.

Starting on June 20, this new commercial partnership will boost business and leisure travel between Greece and Cyprus, providing customers with improved flight schedules and connectivity between the countries and international destinations.

AEGEAN will place its (A3) code on flights operated by Cyprus Airways to Paris, Rome, Milan, Beirut, Cairo, Yerevan and all Greek destinations, whilst the Cypriot carrier will place its (CY) code on all AEGEAN’s network in Greece and the airline’s flights to Madrid and Barcelona.

Customers will also continue to benefit from the respective operating carrier’s other services, including through check-in.

Paul Sies, Cyprus Airways CEO, said: “The signing of this agreement is yet another milestone for the new Cyprus Airways.

“We are pleased to announce our codeshare agreement with our neighbouring flag carrier, AEGEAN, a Star Alliance member, and with whom we share a strong market reputation and commitment to customers.

“Both Cyprus Airways and AEGEAN share similar attributes such as quality service and customer satisfaction, making us ideal partners.

“This is an important day for us as we are setting the foundation to further enhance cooperation with like-minded airline partners and continue our journey to expand our network to offer the Cypriot community new travel opportunities to Europe and beyond.

“Both carriers together will have the largest and qualitative best offering for people flying to and from Cyprus”.

Roland Jaggi, AEGEAN’s Chief Commercial Officer, added: “We are very pleased with this codeshare agreement as it will further expand our network and offer our customers even more travel benefits and enhanced connectivity.

“We look forward to working with Cyprus Airways and providing services on an enhanced destination network to passengers of both airlines.

“AEGEAN is steadily investing in Cyprus and in strategic partnerships that upgrade its services and allows it to meet the growing needs of its passengers.”