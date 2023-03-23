Water reserves running low

Cyprus’ water reserves are dangerously low, as the island’s dams are currently recording one of the worst inflows for a decade despite recent storms.

Since October, when the rainy season began, water inflow stands at 40% of the past decade’s average.

According to the Water Development Department’s website, Cyprus dam capacity is at 69.4%, or just 202 million cubic metres of water have flowed in, 59 mcm less than the same period last year, when capacity was 89.1%.

Talking at an event marking World Water Day, the department’s acting director, Lia Georgiou, said the authority was concerned about the low precipitation recorded this season.

“We are certainly concerned over these figures.

“It is a fact that we are having a dry year, as from October 2022 until now, we have had only 37 million cubic meters, while the average annual amount of the decade is around 92 million cubic meters,” said Georgiou.

She stated that the highest capacity recorded is at Paphos’ Argaka dam, with 98.9%, and the dam at Xyliatou, which has overflowed.

Limassol’s Kouris, the island’s largest dam, currently holds 64.4% capacity.

Georgiou said that an advisory committee for water management would be convened to discuss with the agricultural organisations the quantities that will be given.

The committee will pass its suggestions to Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos, who will then seek Cabinet approval.

“There is vigilance but no panic,” she said.

Georgiou urged the public to save water where possible and report network leaks to the 24-hour hotline.

“We should not leave taps running, and we should not use hosepipes to wash our cars and clean dirty pavements.

“We save water now, so it’s available when we need it”.