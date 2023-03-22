Sir Stelios awards 10 bicommunal businesses

Philanthropist Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou awarded 10 bicommunal teams, consisting of Greek and Turkish Cypriots, who stood out in business cooperation.

Each team member wins a cash prize of €10,000.

At the online award ceremony to announce the ten winning teams, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou congratulated the winners via zoom.

Some 46 groups of Greek and Turkish Cypriots (92 participants in total) submitted their joint application to participate in the “Stelios Bi-Communal Awards for Business Cooperation 2023”.

This year, Sir Stelios offered €200,000 to the 10 best business proposals.

The total value of the awards granted by the Stelios Foundation since 2009 totals €4,190,000, including this year’s €200,000 prize).

Congratulating the winners and participants, Sir Stelios said he was very happy “because, despite the adverse climate on the island, we received 92 applications, a very satisfactory number, given the current situation.”

“The 20 awardees proved once again that there is the possibility of bi-community cooperation in Cyprus, which is made even easier by the new era of teams and zoom, as it reduces the need for unnecessary travel to a minimum.

Haji-Ioannou warmly congratulated the winners, “who overcame all obstacles, contributing with their cooperation to the consolidation of lasting peace on the island”.

 

