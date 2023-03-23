EU sees window of opportunity for Cyprus

President Nikos Christodoulides received positive signals to his call for more direct EU involvement in Cyprus talks during his contacts in Brussels.

Government sources said there was a positive response and that leaders of the EU institutions see a window of opportunity for Cyprus.

But it may be some time before Europe appoints an EU Cyprus envoy.

Christodoulides exchanged views with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council leader Charles Michel on Cyprus’ proposal for more active involvement of the EU in the negotiations.

The Cypriot side expressed satisfaction with the EU’s commitment to the agreed framework for a Cyprus solution.

He discussed the profile and characteristics of a political personality, which Nicosia considers could take on the role of EU envoy for Cyprus.

However, according to the same sources, the effort being made at this stage concerns the preparation of the ground for the next steps up to the elections in Turkey, depending on the developments in the country.

The solidarity shown by Cyprus towards Turkey after the devastating earthquakes in February “is proof that we can build trust”, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Wednesday before meeting Christodoulides.

She and Christodoulides met for about an hour with their teams before having a tête-a-tete that lasted about half an hour.

Metsola said: “Europe will never be complete as long as Cyprus remains divided, and I want to emphasise on your first official visit to the European Parliament that the division of an EU member state is not only a Cypriot issue but a European one”.

“We will not turn our backs on Cyprus and our joint ambition to see the reunification of your island under the auspices of the UN peace plan”.

“Cyprus is the heart of Europe, and I look forward to strengthening our bond in the future”.

Christodoulides believes that the European Union can play a catalytic role in bringing the Turkish side back to the table and through negotiations from the point they were stopped back in 2017 in Crans Montana.