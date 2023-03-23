/

Free bus rides for Earth Hour

170 views
1 min read

All public transport will be free this Saturday as part of a campaign marking Earth Hour 2023, said the Transport Ministry.

According to a joint announcement by the ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for the Environment, Maria Panayiotou, routes for all buses will be offered for free on Saturday.

Bus schedules will follow public holiday timetables as Earth Hour coincides with the national holiday of March 25.

Earth Hour is a global campaign held every year, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, between 8:30 to 9:30 pm on the last Saturday of March.

The Earth Hour campaign, running for 16 years, is the most successful environmental campaign for public participation.

“Within the framework of this initiative, the public is invited to experience and use the buses completely free of charge, thereby contributing to the campaign to raise public awareness and foster environmental awareness,” said their statement.

Original founders the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF): “Citizens in more than 190 countries will turn these 60 minutes into millions of hours of action and awareness and turn the global spotlight on the twin dangers of nature loss and climate change”.

Contact your local bus company for more information on the routes and timetables.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus