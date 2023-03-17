/

Job vacancies down in 4Q 2022

The number of job vacancies dropped 19% in the fourth quarter last year, down by 1,822 to 7,821, compared to the same period in 2021, with the biggest demand in the ‘accommodation and food services’ sector.

Quarter on quarter, the number of job vacancies decreased by 1,353 (-14.7%) in the third quarter of 2022, according to the statistics department Cystat.

The job vacancy rate (as a percentage of the total number of occupied posts) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.9%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Cystat said the largest job vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2022 were in the accommodation and food service activities (3.0%), water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (2.9%), followed by financial and insurance activities, administrative and support service, as well as education with the same rate (2.5%).

