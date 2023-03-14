Second yellow stormy weather warning

The Met Office has issued a second yellow warning in as many days for heavy rain as a low-pressure system moves across the island.

A warning for severe thunderstorms came into effect from noon on Tuesday until late evening.

Yellow warnings are issued for conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population but only those exposed to the prevailing weather.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the intensity of the rain is expected to exceed 35 millimetres per hour, with the possibility of hail.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads.

Thunderstorms will be affecting the northern parts of the island and inland.

Light snow is expected on the highest mountains.

Weather observers KitasWeather said the atmospheric conditions would trigger more heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday, while the weather is expected to be unstable until Friday.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 19°C inland and on the coast and 8°C in the highest mountains.

Night temperatures will drop to 8°C inland, 10°C on the coast and 2°C in the highest peaks.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy while isolated showers are expected, without excluding an isolated storm.

Snow may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos.

On Friday, according to KitasWeather, Cyprus sees a low-pressure system moving in from Greece, bringing more rain and hail.

The weather will be mostly cloudy and wet in most areas.

The low-pressure system will usher cold winds, pushing temperatures below the average 20°C for the season.