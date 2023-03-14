Cyprus-Greece begin new chapter

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said they would begin a new chapter in cooperation between the closely-knit nations.

They announced the establishment of a new body, Supreme Council for Intergovernmental Cooperation, representing a new page of cooperation and coordination between Athens and Nicosia.

Mitsotakis stressed that Athens supported the efforts of the new President for a more active European engagement on the Cyprus problem and underlined that the two countries have been on the same side for a long time.

“It is necessary for Greece and Cyprus to pull together.

“Our joint efforts will start from the upcoming European Council,” the Greek PM said.

Against this backdrop, he underlined Greece’s readiness to continue working for the common vision of a Cyprus settlement based on UN resolutions and the bizonal bicommunal federation.

President Christodoulides underlined that his visit to Athens is more than symbolic at a time when the two countries face common challenges both in the region and in their European family.

“I briefed Mitsotakis on the need for more active EU involvement in the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

“We are well aware the situation is not easy, but we are strongly convinced that the current situation cannot be the solution to the problem,” Christodoulides said.

Mitsotakis said they are launching “a new era of cooperation and coordination”, adding that the new challenges of maintaining peace, security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region require vigilance and cooperation.

“We, therefore, continue this common course with Athens always being on Nicosia’s side and me by my friend Nikos,” Mitsotakis said.

He noted that their close cooperation begins next week during the forthcoming European Council “for our big common vision to solve the Cyprus question based on the UN decisions permanently.”

Mitsotakis said that during the next European Council they would discuss crucial issues concerning Greece and Cyprus, such as the economy, Europe’s long-term competitiveness, securing the common market and promoting green and digital transition.

As regards the migration issue, “we will continue to support together our positions to secure the interest of frontline member states such as Greece and Cyprus.”

Regarding the relations between Greece and Turkey, Mitsotakis said that “after a long period of unacceptable provocations, a long period of offensive behaviour, we are experiencing today and after the deadly earthquakes that brought the peoples of the two countries closer a de-escalation and more positive behaviour”.

Moreover, he hoped that such an improvement would positively impact the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides informed Mitsotakis in detail about the need for a more active involvement of the EU to break the deadlock and resume peace talks.

“We are aware of the difficulties, but at the same time, we have the strong conviction that the current state of affairs cannot solve the problem, and Cyprus cannot remain divided and under occupation.”

Diplomatic sources told the Cyprus News Agency that the main goal of the coordination body is optimising cooperation and coordination between Greece and Cyprus and promoting their common aspirations within the EU.

The same sources argued that this is a very important step that will contribute to substantial progress in various sectors, such as shipping and energy.