/

Macron factor in Cyprus talks

553 views
1 min read

President Nikos Christodoulides will visit Paris for talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss how the EU can insert momentum into stalled Cyprus talks.

He will go to France after the next European Council meeting on 23-24 March in Brussels.

The Cyprus News Agency said President Macron invited Christodoulides to visit France to thoroughly discuss his proposal for the EU to be more actively involved in efforts for a Cyprus settlement under the UN auspices.

The invitation was extended on Monday evening during a telephone conversation between the two President’s offices to arrange the bilateral meeting which Christodoulides and Macron will have on the sidelines of the European Council.

Christodoulides will also have on March 22, on the sidelines of the summit, separate meetings with the heads of EU institutions, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Layen and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Nicosia and Paris have strengthened relations over the past five years as France seeks to exert its influence in the East Med.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus