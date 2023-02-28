Rents in north soar as landlords exploit quake victims

Turkish Cypriots complain that landlords exploit demand following the catastrophic quakes that hit Turkey and Syria by doubling rents.

Local media in the Turkish-occupied north claim Turkish Cypriots are angry over hiking rents following the huge earthquake that affected parts of Turkey and Syria, as landlords evoke heightened demand.

Students say renting a two-bedroom apartment has increased from 4,000 TL (approximately €200) to 8,000 TL (approximately €400) monthly.

“The price increase for rents shocked people,” a student told Kibris Postasi.

“Just days ago, my landlord informed me that, due to the high demand following the arrival of people from Turkey, he had no choice but to double the rent,” the student said.

According to the Turkish Cypriot ‘Labour and Social Insurance minister’ Hasan Tacoy, some 3,800 Turkish citizens severely affected by the earthquake have sought refuge in the north.

Tacoy said earthquake victims arriving from Turkey asking for help could be granted temporary residence permits similar to tourist visas, adding that, under exceptional circumstances, they will likely be allowed to work.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 50,000.

The region continues to be shaken by aftershocks following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the borders of Turkey and Syria on 6 February.

