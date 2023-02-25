More Cypriots support Ukraine than Russia sanctions

Cypriots continue to show significant support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but aggressive sanctions against Moscow are less popular.

There is also great support for accelerating the energy transition, notably investments in renewable energy and actions to reduce the EU’s dependency on Russian energy sources, according to the standard Eurobarometer for Winter 2022 – 2023.

According to the findings, 95% of respondents in Cyprus (91% in the EU) agree with the provision of humanitarian support, 95% (88% EU) are in favour of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war and 81% (77% EU) support providing financial support to Ukraine.

However, support by Cypriots for more aggressive measures against Russia to counter its invasion of Ukraine and the provision of military equipment to the country is lower than the EU average.

Imposing economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies, and individuals gained the support of 53% of the respondents in Cyprus (74% EU).

In comparison, 40% of Cypriots (67% EU) supported the decision to ban Russian state-owned media from broadcasting.

Financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine through the EU is supported by 49% of Cypriots (65% in the EU).

Overall, 45% in Cyprus and 56% in the EU remain satisfied with the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while 48% in Cyprus and 38% in the EU are unsatisfied.

When it comes to the response of the Cypriot government to the Russian invasion, 47% in Cyprus said they were satisfied (58% in the EU), and 48% said they were not satisfied (40% EU).

Some 90% of Cypriots (an increase of 4 points since June – July 2022) said they favour a common defence and security policy among EU Member States.

This position puts Cyprus top, above Lithuania (86%), Germany, Spain and the Netherlands (84%).

The lowest shares were recorded in Austria (58%), Romania (62%) and Sweden and Bulgaria (66%).

Across the EU, 77% of respondents favour a common defence and security policy among EU Member States, the same proportion as last summer, while 16% are against it.

In addition, 85% in Cyprus (80% EU) think that Member States’ purchase of military equipment should be better coordinated, and 76% (69% EU) believe the bloc needs to reinforce its capacity to produce military equipment.

Energy transition

Cyprus had the largest share of respondents (96%) who agree that the EU should support the green transition by investing massively in renewable energies (86% EU).

Cypriots also greatly support joint purchasing since 92% (82% EU) agree that EU states should jointly buy energy from other countries to get a better price.

Also, 74% of Cypriots (84% EU) agree that the EU should reduce its dependency on Russian energy sources as soon as possible.

And 89% (85% in the EU) are convinced that increasing the energy efficiency of buildings, transport, and goods will make us less dependent on energy producers outside the EU.

Some 77% (81% in the EU) say they have taken action to reduce their energy consumption.

The Winter 2022-2023 Standard Eurobarometer was conducted through face-to-face and online interviews between 12 January and 6 February 2023.

A total of 26,468 EU citizens were interviewed across the 27 Member States.