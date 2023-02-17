/

MACRON: Cyprus-France have ‘valuable relationship’

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country and Cyprus would promote their “valuable relationship” during the term of new President Nikos Christodoulides.

In a letter congratulating Christodoulides, Macron underlined his support “to a just and viable solution for the reunification of Cyprus within the UN parameters and based on a bizonal and bicommunal federation, providing full guarantees to the two communities for their political equality.”

Macron added: “Our two countries share the same aspiration for a strong and sovereign Europe, and I am convinced that we will continue to act jointly to address the many common challenges.”

“Collective defence, industrial sovereignty, the management of migration flows, the ecological, energy and digital transitions will be at the core of our discussions during the next months”.

He noted, “the ongoing brutal and illegal offensive of Russia in Ukraine, the next months will also be crucial as regards our help to Ukraine for its resilience, victory and reconstruction.”

“You are aware of the commitment of France to a settlement of the Cyprus issue.”

“The bilateral relations between our two countries have experienced unprecedented development in recent years in many fields.

“The close cooperation between our armed forces, our cooperation in the field of education or the boost given to the French language in your educational system constitute such examples.”

Macron said, “we will have the opportunity to promote this valuable relationship in the coming years, among others in the economic sector as well.”

He looked forward to meeting and cooperating with Christodoulides “on our next international, European and bilateral issues.”

 

