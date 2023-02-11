Volunteer Doctors Cyprus to depart for Syria

A medical and humanitarian mission from Volunteer Doctors Cyprus is scheduled to depart next week for northern Syria, affected by the devastating earthquake that struck the country and Turkey.

Volunteer doctors said their mission would be based in Aleppo.

The aim will be to treat the injured and the patients in the region’s hospitals and to assess the situation for the continuation of the missions.

It underlined the importance of the organisation in supporting the people of northern Syria because there was no foreign humanitarian intervention in the quake-stricken area.

The mission will be led by the organisation’s honourary President, Dr Eleni Theocharous.

Also participating are Dr Andreas Kaouros, nurse Constantina Rousia and photojournalist Katia Christodoulou.

In its first mission in Syria, after the earthquake struck, the team of volunteers will conduct an on-site investigation of the situation to organise more missions to provide specialised medical care and doctors.

The NGO has carried out over 20 humanitarian missions in Syria.

More than 22,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria

Officials say UN lorries carrying aid have crossed the border from Turkey into Syria, the second convoy this week

Syria has permitted international aid for quake victims to be sent into rebel-held territory across government lines

Aid workers in northern Syria are desperate for more help, with doctors saying there are not enough medical supplies for even 20% of those in need

The situation on the ground there has been described as “absolutely catastrophic” by Syria’s civil defence group, the White Helmets.

They said voices could no longer be heard under the rubble.