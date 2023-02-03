/

TUS Airways flies to 5 Greek destinations this summer

TUS Airways launches flights to four stunning Greek destinations this summer as part of the airline’s expanding network to Greece.

In addition to the recently launched flights between Larnaca and Heraklion, the airline will operate new flights to Preveza, Corfu, Kefalonia and Chania, with fares starting from as little as €107 one way.

Starting from 1 July, the airline will resume services to the sun-kissed city of Preveza with twice weekly service every Tuesday and Saturday.

Days later, TUS Airways will launch the only non-stop flights from Larnaca to the airline’s second Cretan destination of Chania (every Sunday), followed by Kefalonia (every Tuesday) and Corfu (every Saturday).

Furthermore, due to overwhelming demand from our guests, the airline will also increase the number of flights between Larnaca and Heraklion this summer, with flights every Monday, Friday, and Sunday.

With a record five destinations, TUS Airways will offer the widest assortment of Greek holiday getaways this summer.

Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ CEO, said: “We are very excited to announce that Corfu, Kefalonia, Chania and Preveza will all be added to our network this summer, as well as adding more flights on our successful route to Heraklion.

“By offering our guests more flights to more destinations in Greece, including the convenience of offering the only non-stop service to three destinations, we are sure to meet the needs of holidaymakers.

“With its breathtaking beaches, exquisite cuisine and stunning scenery, Greece is undeniably and rightfully the favourite holiday hotspot for Cypriots.

Relaunched in 2021 as a modern hybrid airline, TUS Airways is the largest airline operating a rapidly growing fleet of modern Airbus A320 passenger aircraft across an expanding network of destinations from its hub at Larnaca.

 

 

