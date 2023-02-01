/

TUS Airways carries record numbers

Larnaca-based TUS Airways announced a record number of passengers last year that spiked over 1,100% compared to 2021.

It said that during 2022, the airline successfully operated over 600% more flights than the previous year and grew its fleet by 150% with the addition of more Airbus A320 aircraft.

Ahmed Aly, CEO of TUS Airways, said that despite the challenges, TUS Airways has remained committed to growing and supporting the Cypriot and East Mediterranean air travel sectors by enhancing regional connectivity and opening new routes and markets.

“TUS Airways recently made a significant investment in tangible assets of approx. US $20 mln, becoming the largest Cypriot airline by fleet size, number of destinations and passenger numbers, just months after relaunching in late 2021.

“This was, by no means, an easy feat and was only possible through the support of our shareholders, working closely with our partners in hospitality, the Cypriot Ministries of Transportation and Tourism, and, of course, the dedication of the fantastic team at our airline,” Aly said.

The airline said it acted swiftly to support the industry by operating a diverse yet targeted network of routes (scheduled and charter), such as flights from Paris to Larnaca and Paphos and up to 6 daily services between Larnaca and Paphos and Tel Aviv.

TUS diversified into new (non-traditional) markets by operating scheduled and charter services to Spain, Italy, Slovakia, and Austria and record recruitment drives.

“2023 will mark yet another exciting year for the airline reinforcing and expanding its network from Cyprus and the East Mediterranean with more flights to more destinations, continuing to play a pivotal role in the recovery of air travel and tourism to the island.”

 

