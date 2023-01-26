UN denies bias allegations

The United Nations has defended its head of mission in Cyprus, calling Turkish Cypriot reports suggesting bias were completely unfounded.

UN spokesperson Aleem Siddique told CNA that everything included in the Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen’s about Colin Stewart’s comments in New York were “wrong and unfounded”, which we “absolutely do not confirm”.

“We reject all allegations of bias as wrong and unfounded. We work closely with both sides impartially,” Siddique said.

Yeni Duzen claimed that during a meeting in New York with Scandinavian country representatives of the UN and non-permanent members of the Security Council, Stewart said: “The northern part of Cyprus has now been integrated economically and politically with Turkey.

“The Greek Cypriot side is the one that needs to act to change the situation.

“However, all they do is complain, condemn and accuse.”

CNA said the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side, Menelaos Menelaou, is scheduled to meet on Thursday with the Turkish Cypriot leader’s special representative, Ergun Olgun attended by Stewart.

On the possibility of a farewell dinner between President Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, Siddique said the United Nations expect the two sides to inform them on this issue.

The last UN-sponsored negotiations failed in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

 

