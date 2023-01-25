Flight disruption at airports during general strike

During Thursday’s three-hour general strike over the Cost-of-Living Allowance, 4,000 passengers and 21 flights at Larnaca and Paphos airports will be affected.

The scheduled strike from 12:00 to 15:00 on Thursday will cause flight disruption at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

According to airports operator Hermes Airports, 21 flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos are expected to be affected.

Larnaca will see 16 flights changed – 9 arrivals and seven departures and Paphos will change six flights – 3 arrivals and three departures.

Some 4,000 passengers at Larnaca and Paphos were expected to be affected by 12: 00-15: 00 on Thursday.

No cancellations are expected, but most flights have been rescheduled to arrive or depart before or after the strike.

Airlines have informed passengers of the new times of flight departures, while an updated program is expected to be posted on the Hermes Airports website later Wednesday.

Hermes said that although ground service will be involved in the strike, passengers will not be left on an aircraft if there is an arrival during the strike for any reason.

After the strike ends, arrangements have been made for additional staff so people can quickly be processed for departure.

Travellers are advised to contact their airline or the travel agent for flight changes.

Cyprus Airways has changed flight times due to the strike to ensure passengers reach their destination on the planned day of travel.

Flight Number Destination New Timings Note CY310 Larnaca -Athens 0640-0820 30min earlier CY311 Athens – Larnaca 0910-1045 30min earlier CY110 Larnaca – Tel Aviv 1140-1240 30min earlier CY111 Tel Aviv -Larnaca 1410-1510 No Change CY414 Larnaca – Yerevan 0640-1140 No Change CY415 Yerevan – Larnaca 1350-1510 1hr 10min delay CY120 Larnaca – Beirut 1700-1750 1hr delay CY121 Beirut- Larnaca 1850-1935 1hr delay CY312 Larnaca -Athens 2025-2205 1hr delay CY313 Athens – Larnaca 2255-0030* 1hr delay CY340 Larnaca – Rome 1640-1900 1hr 30min delay CY341 Rome – Larnaca 2000-2359 1hr 30min delay

All times are local timings. * – Next day.

Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights must be at the airport at least two hours before the flight.