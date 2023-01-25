DP World Limassol, TEPAK sign MoU

DP World Limassol and the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) signed a cooperation agreement to conduct joint research projects, exchange personnel, and implement small-scale ventures.

Limassol port’s operator also pledged to continue to make internships available to TEPAK students and support their research projects.

DP World Limassol CEO Mr Nawaf Abdulla, and TEPAK Rector Professor Panayiotis Zaphiris, signed the MoU.

Abdulla underlined that the MoU aligns with DP World’s commitment to positively impacting the community.

“We are very excited to further strengthen our cooperation with TEPAK students and scientists.

“Over the past few years, we provided internships to students pursuing a degree in shipping or related fields with excellent results, with a number of them being offered permanent positions.

“It truly is an honour to cooperate with such a reputable organisation, and we believe that we can learn from one another.

“Furthermore, DP World’s sustainability strategy will continue to build on our success of providing opportunities to students through our industry whilst expanding our focus areas to include three additional themes – access to education, skills for the future and industry exposure”.

Zaphiris welcomed the agreement as benefitting both parties.

“I am pleased to see that there are many areas of common interest where we can collaborate for the mutual benefit and progress of both sides, such as energy, shipping, and technology.

“I would also like to thank DP World Limassol for the internship and employment opportunities it offers our students and graduates.

“Our university attaches great importance to extroversion and the effective interconnection of its study programmes with the industry and the labour market.

“These two issues make up one of the main pillars of CUT’s strategic development plan.

“I am confident today’s agreement paves the way for joint actions and sets out the framework for enhanced cooperation between our organisations to benefit the Cypriot economy and society”.

In April 2016, DP World Limassol was awarded a 25-year concession to exclusively operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol.

Its activities include break-bulk, general cargo, Ro-Ro, oil & gas services and the brand-new passenger terminal.