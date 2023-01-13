/

President to be received by King Charles

During President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to Great Britain next week, he will be received by King Charles III at Balmoral Castle on Monday.

A statement by the Head of his press office Andreas Iosif, described the meeting as “important”, where the President will brief King Charles about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Bilateral relations and climate and energy crises will also be on the agenda following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting is set to take place at 10:30 am UK time.

It is the first meeting President Anastasiades will hold with King Charles, after his inauguration, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This week President Anastasiades received at the Presidential Palace Princess Anna during her visit to Cyprus.

On Saturday, he will attend a Gala Dinner for the 60th anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus, during which he will be honoured by the UK Cypriot Federation and the all-party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus.

The Dinner will highlight the significant contribution of the Cypriot Diaspora to strengthening bilateral relations between Cyprus and the UK aND promoting the Cyprus issue.

 

