Princess Anne briefed on Cyprus issue

President Nicos Anastasiades briefed on Wednesday Princess Anne on burgeoning ties with the UK post-Brexit, the Cyprus issue and Turkish actions.

Princess Anne, visiting Cyprus to meet and thank British peacekeepers serving in UNFICYP, met Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

She was welcomed at the Presidential Palace by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

“During the meeting, the President of the Republic provided an update on the current phase of the Cyprus issue and the ongoing Turkish provocations, while issues related to climate change and its tragic effects were discussed, and the energy crisis created as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said a Presidency statement.

President Anastasiades also presented Princess Anne with a silver copy of a 4th-century BC goblet and an album of photographs of WWII Cypriot veterans.

Princess Anne presented the President with a portrait of herself.

President Anastasiades tweeted afterwards: “Pleasure to receive today HRH The Princess Royal. “Reiterated common aspiration to further develop and expand the historical ties and enduring bonds between Cyprus and the UK, both at the bilateral level as well as within our Commonwealth family.”

The visit – an invitation from UN peacekeepers – allows The Princess Royal to meet and thank the serving British peacekeepers from The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment and The Royal Logistic Corps, for whom she is the Colonel-in-Chief.

Her Royal Highness will conclude the visit at Dhekelia British base, where she will meet members of the British Armed Forces and their families and open a new school for the children of serving personnel.

