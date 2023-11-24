/

Bundesbank chief to visit

374 views
1 min read

The President of Bundesbank, Dr Joachim Nagel, will be in Cyprus for several key meetings next week.

The Head of the Central Bank of Germany – considered among the most influential figures in financial matters in the Eurozone – will visit Cyprus at the invitation of Cyprus Central Bank governor Constantinos Herodotou, with whom he will have a private meeting.

Issues related to monetary policy and economic developments in the Eurozone will be on the agenda during his visit on November 27-28.

Nagel will be received by President Nikos Christodoulides and be the key speaker at a CBC conference: “Developments in the European economy and the effectiveness of Monetary Policy.”

He assumed office at the Bundesbank in 2022 and is considered one of the key figures in the global economy.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the German Federal Bank for six years, an executive of the state development bank KfW and deputy head of the banking department of the Bank for International Settlements, BIS.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus