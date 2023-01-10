GERMANY: No two-state solution for Cyprus

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a two-state solution for Cyprus is not an option, and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island.

“Germany is solidly on your side.

“A solution can only be found based on the basis of United Nations resolutions,” said Baerbock during a joint news conference with her Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides, on Monday.

Turkey does not recognise Cyprus’ government, and UN attempts over the years to broker peace between the two sides have failed.

“Partition cannot be a solution,” said Kasoulides.

“There are three elections coming up, in Cyprus, Greece and Turkey, and certainly efforts in moving forward to resuming a dialogue can only start after the Turkish elections”.

Baerbock said UN decisions are the basis for dialogue, adding that Turkey’s stance on a two-state solution or any unilateral actions is unacceptable.

Kasoulides informed Berlin of efforts to regain the lost trust between the two sides.

“Unfortunately, all efforts are blocked by Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriot leadership, who have prioritised upgrading the separatist entity in the occupied territories and securing equal international status.”

He thanked Germany’s support for the goal of reunification and efforts to prevent “illegal Turkish actions”.

The German Foreign Minister said there is no question of a two-state solution in Cyprus.

“We will do everything we can for a de-escalation, and you should count on our solidarity within the EU”, she said.

According to Baerbock, Cyprus is indicating that it is ready for dialogue, adding that it has been made clear to the Turkish side that the dialogue must be within the framework of the UN and unilateral actions from the Turkish side are not tolerated.

In defence and security, Cyprus and Germany have recently signed the first cooperation protocol, laying the foundations for creating a mutually beneficial relationship.

Kasoulides thanked Germany for its constructive approach in accepting asylum seekers from Cyprus.

Baerbock acknowledged that Cyprus is currently carrying a very heavy burden saying that last year Cyprus had 120,000 asylum applications, which, compared to the German population, would be like 1.5 million asylum requests.