/

Princess Anne to visit Cyprus

526 views
2 mins read

Her Royal Highness, Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will visit the Republic of Cyprus, the United Nations Buffer Zone and the British Bases at Dhekelia on January 10-11.

The visit – an invitation from UN peacekeepers – will allow The Princess Royal to meet and thank the serving British peacekeepers from The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment and The Royal Logistic Corps, for whom she is the Colonel-in-Chief.

The visit will recognise their service and contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Princess Royal will accompany the Regiment on a tour of the UN Buffer Zone and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery at Wayne’s Keep, where she will lay a wreath at the Cypriot memorial.

Princess Anne will also attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq OBE at his residence, where Her Royal Highness will recognise the ties between the UK, Cyprus and the Commonwealth.

President Nicos Anastasiades will also receive the Princess at the Presidential Palace.

Her Royal Highness will conclude the visit at Dhekelia British base, where she will meet members of the British Armed Forces and their families and open a new school for the children of serving personnel.

British High Commissioner Siddiq said: “I am pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Cyprus.

“Her visit is an important opportunity to showcase the strength of the enduring links between our two countries through our friends and partners – from the President of the Republic to our peacekeepers.”

Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, visited Cyprus in June 2022.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus