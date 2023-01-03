Swiss, US tourists among the big spenders

Tourists from Switzerland, USA, Norway and Austria spent the most per capita during their holidays in Cyprus in October, with an average spend of over €1,000, according to official data.

In October alone, revenue from tourism reached €319.8 mln, recording an increase of 6.8% from October 2019, which was a record year in the sector.

Although income increased, annual tourist arrivals were down 8.2% compared to October 2019.

Revenue from tourism reached €310.2 mln in October 2021, recording an increase of 3.1% in 2022.

For the 10 months to October 2022, revenue from tourism reached €2.28 bln from €1.35 bln in the same period of 2021 and €376.3 mln in 2020.

Most tourist arrivals were from the United Kingdom (150,699). Tourists from Israel reached 33,624, from Germany 31,556, Greece 20,934 and Poland 18,871.

The most revenue generated, days of stay and daily spending, came largely from UK tourists, reaching €127.97 mln.

This was followed by revenue from tourists from Germany with €27.57 mln, from Israel with €23.20 mln, from Switzerland with €14.17 mln and from Austria with €13.44 mn.

Tourists from the USA stayed the longest, averaging 15.6 days.

Arrivals from the UK followed with 9.9 days, from Norway with 9.6 days, Germany with 8.9 days and Sweden with 8.6 days.

Per day, the Swiss spent the most, averaging €156.28.

Austrians followed, spending €134 per day, Israel with €118.99, Norway with €118.90 and Denmark with €113,55.

During their stay in Cyprus, combining their visit duration and daily expenditure, the Swiss spent the most revenue per capita, with an average of €1,297.16.

On the other hand, tourists from the USA spent €1,285.23, from Norway €1,141.40, and Denmark €919.75.

Tourists from Greece spent the least per capita and per day, €375.96 and €50,81, respectively.

The shortest visits were made by tourists from Israel, with an average of 5.8 days, while the fewest arrivals were from Lebanon (2,606).