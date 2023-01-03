Over 560,000 voters registered for Presidential Elections

Approximately 561,000 voters are registered to vote in February’s Presidential Elections; Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou told the Cyprus News Agency.

According to Constantinou, approximately 1,150 polling stations, 35 are abroad, will operate for the elections on February 5.

In the last three months, 10,558 applications were submitted for registration.

Voters who reside abroad will have until January 5 to inform the authorities whether they wish to vote at a nearby polling centre in their country of residence or to exercise their right to vote in Cyprus.

Some 10,737 overseas voters expressed the desire to vote, and 35 polling stations will operate in 25 cities, most of which are in Greece and the United Kingdom.

Greek polling stations will operate in Athens, Thessaloniki, Volos, Ioannina, Komotini, Larissa, Patras, Heraklion and Rethymno.

UK polling stations will operate in Glasgow, Leeds, two locations in London (the High Commission building and the Cypriot Community Centre in North London), Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol.

Polls will also open in Berlin, Vienna, Brussels, Paris, Luxembourg, Sofia, Stockholm, The Hague, New York, and Dubai.

Constantinou said the total number of Cypriots over 18 years old and have the right to vote is 724,619.

However, 172,000 of them did not register to vote.

Students not registered on the electoral roll and after their studies settled and work abroad, with a permanent address there, can no longer register.

Almost 72,000 of the 172,000 who did not register are between the ages of 18-25.

The polling stations in Cyprus will be finalised on January 10.

Regarding the submission of candidacies, Constantinou said that until December 23, 16 people received the appropriate nomination forms.

Three candidates have already submitted their applications with all the necessary supporting documents.

The deadline for submitting candidacies is January 5 at noon.

Any citizen of the Republic who has reached the age of 35, has not been convicted of a crime, has not been deprived of electoral rights, does not suffer from a mental illness and has not served as President for two consecutive terms can run.