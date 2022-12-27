/

Cyprus-India to cement bilateral ties

Cyprus and India will sign bilateral memoranda and agreements on military cooperation, energy and migration during a working visit of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on December 29-31 at the invitation of his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Demetris Demetriou, told CNA it is a very significant visit in terms of symbolism and substance.

“India is a very important country member of the Commonwealth with which we are linked with historic parallel routes and strong ties”.

Demetriou noted the visit “creates prospects to reinforce bilateral relations with India in a mutually beneficial strategic framework.”

He also said that during the visit, the two sides would discuss bilateral relations and the prospects to further deepen them in fields such as education, economy, security, and defence.

“We will brief the Indian side about the efforts of the Turkish side to upgrade the puppet regime and to create a new fait accompli against the Republic of Cyprus.

“Current regional issues of mutual interest, EU-India relations and ways through which India could play a role in existing multilateral cooperation schemes will also be discussed.”

He said during the visit that Cyprus and India will sign bilateral memoranda and agreements in military cooperation, energy and migration.

