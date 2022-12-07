EU will react if Turkey takes more unilateral steps in Cyprus

If Turkey continues with unilateral steps in Cyprus, violating the existing Security Council resolutions, there will be a response, said a European Commission source in Brussels.

The same EU source said there are no “double standards” regarding the EU response to Cyprus and Ukraine – both countries that are victims of aggression by a third country.

“EU foreign policy is formed based on unanimity, and any decision to adopt a stronger response towards Turkish President Erdogan should reflect the decision of the 27 member states.”

Referring to sanctions imposed on Turkish individuals and entities due to illegal drilling activities off Cyprus in the past, the Commission source said that sanctions are “the result of your ability to convince the others” about your arguments and to “build alliances.”

The same source said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was fully aware of the situation concerning Cyprus and that he is outspoken on Turkey and of the view that “we need to be tougher with Turkey.”

“Some other partners and institutions believe that engagement with Turkey is more beneficial for everyone than a confrontation which would make things worse.

“More and more, we will see the EU being a more assertive player; also vis-à-vis those countries that are not really respecting rules, are bullies with their neighbours and are violating international law.

“It takes consensus by the 27 to realise that the only way to deal with people like Putin or Erdogan is “very forcefully”, but at this stage, we don’t have this consensus.”

The same source said it is not likely that Turkey will attack Greece, an EU and NATO ally, since this would be “the end of NATO.”

On the war in Ukraine, it was noted that Brussels would continue supporting Kyiv “for as long as it gets”.

“If Ukraine falls, that will destroy the rules-based world order, which provides protection, especially for smaller states.” (source CNA)