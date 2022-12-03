Nicosia Marathon week kicks off

The annual Quantum Nicosia Marathon, the ultimate athletics and spectator event in the capital, kicks off with a series of activities, from exercise, to cultural walks and the final race day on Sunday, December 11.

On Sunday, December 4, Eleftheria Square will be transformed into an open-air gym, open to the public, with professionals hosting a series of exercise programmes based on the Les Mills discipline from 10am to 1pm.

Also on Sunday morning, staring from 9.30am, specialist guides from Go Running Tours Nicosia will be at the area below Eleftheria Square, for a running tour of Nicosia’s old town.

The aim is to get to know the Old Town through the narrow streets of the walled city.

The programme includes jogging along the town’s Venetian Walls, past churches, workshops of Cypriot artists, galleries, and a section of the Green Line, covering a total of 6 to 7 km.

A second group, following a similar route, but at a walking pace, will also be setting off.

Organised and exclusively sponsored by the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation since 2010, the ‘Quantum Nicosia Marathon 2022’ will start and finish at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Sunday, December 11.

EuroAsia Interconnector is the event’s First Ambassador.

The demanding Marathon starts at 7am and takes the scenic route through the old town and along the Venetian Walls to Famagusta Gate, from there to the eastern suburb of Pallouriotissa, and the runners will head to the main campus of the university of Nicosia.

Green Mission

Embarking on the event’s “On a Green Mission” theme, the race will continue in the open space towards Yeri, enter the Athalassa National Park and head back to the capital.

The Half-Marathon sets off at 7.15am with a similar route and a turnaround through Aghlandjia near the university, while the iconic “Stelios Kyriakides 7.7 miles” race, honouring the Cypriot Boston Marathon winner in 1946, will head to the heart of Kaimakli, return to the Metochi Kykkos junction and head to the finish.

The popular 5K race, for which entries were exhausted from Friday, will start at 10.30 and head along Byron Avenue to the turnaround at Metochi, while the family ‘Quantum sMile Run’ at 11.30am will take runners and walkers of all ages past the Parliament and the Embassy of Greece before heading to the finish.

All proceeds from participations will be shared among the six charities and community organisations that the Foundation is sponsoring, and they will also have their stands, raising funds from bake sales and awareness, inside the Municipal Park at Paphos Gate.

Prizegiving for all races will take place throughout the morning and the entire event will be broadcast live on the state CyBC and free-to-view on the channel’s RIK-Sat.