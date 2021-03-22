Eleftheria Square hailed Nicosia’s jewel in the crown

During a tour to inspect Nicosia’s new development projects, President Nicos Anastasiades praised the capital’s expensively revamped Eleftheria Square, undergoing a facelift for 11 years.

Accompanied by Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, Anastasiades on the side-lines of promoting the old town as an innovation hub, said Eleftheria Square is a landmark for Cyprus, and not just the capital.

“I feel particularly proud that Nicosia is changing, especially since the government has contributed €273 mln to the municipality for development projects in the capital,” said Anastasiades.

“Even though it has had major delays, Eleftheria Square will be a reference point for the whole of Cyprus combining with surrounding central Nicosia and the numerous projects underway,” he added.

Eleftheria Square is “a real jewel, which connects old Nicosia with new Nicosia in a modern way,” Anastasiades said, adding that new developments will help give an updated look to the capital.

Yiorkadjis thanked the President for supporting the municipality’s vision.

“Nicosia is changing into a modern, accessible city, both for its inhabitants and its visitors.”

Nicosia’s mayor said the regeneration of Eleftheria Square compliments work carried out on Makarios Avenue and Stasikratous Street, plans for new parking lots and tree planting.

A park is to be constructed at the former GSP stadium site in central Nicosia, opposite the Finance Ministry.

“All of these developments will gradually add many benefits to the city centre, making it attractive, more competitive and as a result more sustainable,” Yiorkadjis said.

Works on Eleftheria Square, situated in the heart of Europe’s last divided capital, began in 2010, with the project’s initial completion date being mid-2012, a date that has been pushed back over a decade.

It has gone millions over budget during that time, with three different mayors overseeing the troublesome project.

Plans for Eleftheria Square were conceived by international award-winner Zaha Hadid, who died last year, with 50% funded by the EU, 45% from the Cyprus government and 5% from the city’s own budget.