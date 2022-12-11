Harakis, Kawalec winners of the Nicosia Marathon

Yiorgos Harakis and Anna Kawalec from Poland were the big winners of the «Quantum Nicosia Marathon 2022», recording the best times in the men’s and women’s Marathon races held on Sunday morning.

Organiser and exclusive sponsor of the race was the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation, with the start and finish in front of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. First Ambassador of the race was the EuroAsia Interconnector.

All the races of the day from 7am to 12 noon were shown live on CyBC TV and also worldwide on RIK-Sat.

The marathon route passed through the old city, on to Pallouriotissa and Aghlandjia, then to the University of Cyprus, about turn at Yeri and return through the Athalassa Park.

Harakis, who also won the “Stelios Kyriakides 7.7 miles” in last year’s race, won the Marathon in 2 hours 44 minutes and 27 seconds, almost nine minutes faster than Panos Georghiades (2.53:04) with Dimitris Koutsoumbidis from Greece in third (2.53:11).

Anna Kawalec from Poland was the winner of the women’s Marathon with a time of 3 hours 21 minutes and 03 seconds, followed by Irina Masanova from Russia (3.23:15) and Elena Stylianou (3.52:27).

The winner of the Half Marathon was Vladimir Shcheblykin from Russia with a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 44 seconds, with Christodoulos Protopapas second (1.14:10) and Alexandros Demetriou third (1.14:10).

First in the Half Marathon for women was Christina Kourri (1.32:57), Julia Andreou second (1.35:39) and Andri Soteriou third (1.35:59).

Stelios Kyriakides

Winner of this year’s emblematic “Stelios Kyriakides 7.7 miles” race was Yiorgos Ttofi in 48 minutes and 28.57 seconds, followed by Savvas Savva (48:35.47) and Leandros Mama (48:41.50).

The women’s winner was Zozan Timurturkan with 51:42.06, followed by Elia Ioannou (53:25.27) and Panayiota Pantela (56:59.17).

The race honours the “77” shirt worn by the legendary Stelios Kyriakides from Paphos who won the Boston Marathon in 1946.

In an emotional presence, 220 commandos from the National Guard took part in a special team effort to raise funds for two charities in memory of their late colleague Panayiotis Yiannios.

Yiorgos Ttofis won the 5 kilometre race in 15 minutes and 54 seconds, improving his own time of 16:12 when he won last year’s 5K race. Andreas Zenios was second (16:13) and Christos Kyrillou third (17:17).

The women’s winner of the 5K was Victoria Andreou (20.34), Evita Christoforou second (21.10) and Stavrini Tofarou Kanellou third (21:41).

The last race of the day was the Quantum sMile Run (1,610 metres) with the participation of hundreds of “athletes” of all ages.

All the funds from the participation fees goes to support the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation, the Little Heroes, the Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease, Autism Cyprus, Mothers and Relatives of National Guard PEMSE and the Nicosia Municipal Multipurpose Community Centre.

The unofficial times are available at http://www.customtiming.com/resultsQuantum2022.html