Cyprus Airways package holiday deals

Cyprus Airways ventures into the package holiday sector, offering a one-stop-shop combining flights and hotels at competitive prices.

The airline has launched its Cyprus Airways Holidays, a package holiday platform.

“As the Cypriot flag-carrying airline, we are determined to facilitate inbound and outbound travel.

“Every year, we carry hundreds or thousands of customers, the majority of them being tourists.

“It was a natural step for us to start offering package holidays”, said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

“The site will offer holiday packages at great value for money, cheaper than buying flights and accommodation separately.

“This is our first step at entering the package holiday market, and we look forward to continuing working with our Cypriot tourism industry stakeholders for the benefit of the industry and growth year-round.”

Morten Husby, Chief Executive of TripX, which operates the platform and operations of Cyprus Airways Holidayssaid: “As the preferred partner to several airlines in the tour operating and dynamic segment of the business, we are very happy to contribute to Cyprus Airways’ journey to be an important contributor to the tourism industry in Cyprus.

“The industry now has a new possibility to promote and attract holidaymakers to the wonderful Island.

“We are now offering an extremely good product for great value for the customers of Cyprus Anow has both inbound for tourists and outbound for the local market to the airline’s growing number of destinations.

“This is a win/win possibility for the whole industry to distribute its offerings.

“Our aim is to have all available products listed to the market, and our product team is working around the clock to get every product presented in due time before the holiday season starts.

“We really hope that the industry now takes this possibility to support this project with good and aggressive offers to the market, to boost the important tourism to the Island”.

The new destinations of Paris and Rome are also included in the platform.

TripX Travel is a leading technology platform and licensed tour operator for holiday packages.