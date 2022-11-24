Germany to push for Cyprus talks resumption

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged his support to resume frozen Cyprus talks providing for a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

He gave his assurances to Nicos Anastasiades after their meeting in Berlin, noting that Germany would do whatever it could for the resumption of the dialogue based on international law.

They also agreed on closer cooperation in the field of energy and migration.

Anastasiades clarified that there could be no chance for an accord based on Turkey’s demands for a two-state solution which are “unjustified and against international law”.

He called on Ankara to change its stance as the “prolonged tension for a solution that is not based on UN resolutions worsens relations between the EU and Turkey.

“The only thing that Turkey will achieve is to be excluded.”

Chancellor Scholz spoke about good cooperation opportunities in the energy field: “My impression is that Cyprus is willing to contribute towards this direction, and we hope other countries will follow suit.”

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of public structures and civilians is a “flagrant violation of international law” and must be “terminated the soonest.”

“Germany strongly supports a bizonal bicommunal federal solution, based on UN decisions,” said Scholz calling for a new dynamic for the resumption of the talks, which “Germany supports in every way”.

President Anastasiades thanked the German Chancellor for his stance on the migration issue, adding that Germany showed solidarity by agreeing to take on 500 refugees from Cyprus.

“There must be a common European approach based on solidarity by all European states.”

He accused Turkey of instrumentalising the migration problem as illegal migrants are transported from Turkey to the occupied areas and from there to the Republic of Cyprus.

Scholz said that no country can overcome the migration issue alone and that Germany will cooperate with Cyprus, proving its solidarity.

On the energy issue, the Chancellor said, “we are working with Cyprus and other countries in the region on the big reserves, and this cooperation will be intensified in the future”.