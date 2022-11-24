Another probe into sex pest schoolteacher

Cyprus Police are looking into the second case of sexual abuse by a high school teacher, while complaints are piling up against another educator who allegedly verbally and physically harassed his female students.

As reported by Phileleftheros daily, the police task force handling Domestic Violence and Child Abuse cases has received an official complaint from three Nicosia girl students, backed up by their classmates.

The three students had initially filed a complaint on Tuesday with the headmaster of the Nicosia school, claiming that the teacher had been “staring at students in a weird way, making verbal sexual innuendos”.

Allegedly the teacher had also touched a student with his palm inappropriately.

The headmaster immediately called in the parents of the three students, informing them of the actions he would take, including informing the Education Ministry of the complaints.

He reported the incident to the ministry and the police the following day, as procedures dictated.

The latest case of sexual harassment in schools is the second to emerge in a matter of weeks after a Limassol high school teacher was remanded in custody for sexually harassing his students.

On Wednesday, a Limassol court renewed its detention order, remanding him in police custody for another eight days.

In total, 13 Limassol girl students told police officers that the teacher had used sexually explicit language and physically harassed them during class.

Police are looking into the 59-year-old high school teacher’s past, as media reports suggest this was not the first time, he had sexually harassed students.

Following the initial complaints, women in their early 20s whom he taught in previous years are expected to come forward with similar complaints.

