/

Cyprus Airways launches Paris, Rome flights

184 views
2 mins read

Cyprus Airways announced it would start operating scheduled and year-round flights to Paris’ Charles De Gaulle from 16 December three times weekly and Rome’s Fiumicino airport twice a week on 20 December.

“As part of our strategic plan to connect Cyprus, we are thrilled to announce today two important routes to key European cities.

“Both Paris Charles De Gaulle and Rome Fiumicino airports are important gateways for incoming tourism and business travel to Cyprus.

“They are also central hubs with multiple international connection possibilities, thus increasing Cyprus’ connectivity to various global markets”, said Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

“Likewise, this announcement is also more good news for Cypriots, who will now have more opportunities to travel direct to Europe and beyond much faster.

“This decision is aligned with our growth strategy announced earlier this year, and we are committed to continually expanding our network and flight frequencies to other European main airports for the benefit of Cyprus, its economy and its tourism industry”, he added.

Flights to Rome from Larnaca will depart every Tuesday and Thursday and to Paris on Wednesdays, Sundays and Mondays.

The flights will operate with the below schedule:

Rome Fiumicino 

 (In local times)

Flight Dep Arrival Days Start Take-Off Arrival
CY340 LCA FCO Tue, Thu 20-Dec-22 15:10 17:30
CY341 FCO LCA Tue, Thu 20-Dec-22 18:30 22:30

Paris Charles De Gaulle

(In local times)

Flight Dep Arrival Days Start Take-Off Arrival
CY380 LCA CDG Wed. 21-Dec-22 7:00 10:40
CY381 CDG LCA Wed. 21-Dec-22 11:40 16:50
CY380 LCA CDG Fri. 16-Dec-22 13:00 16:40
CY381 CDG LCA Sun. 18-Dec-22 8:00 13:10
CY381 CDG LCA Mon. 02-Jan-23 8:00 13:10
CY380 LCA CDG Wed. 21-Dec-22 7:00 10:40

*The flights will be continued after the winter and through the summer season.

Further information is available on www.cyprusairways.com, by calling the airline’s Call Centre on 8000 8111 within Cyprus or +357 24 00 00 53 from other countries.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus