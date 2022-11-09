Battle against dangerous mosquitoes intensifies

Authorities are intensifying measures to control or eradicate two species of mosquitoes spotted in Limassol and Larnaca, posing a public health risk.

The two species of mosquito causing public concern are the Aedes albopictus (tiger mosquito) and the Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito).

The Health Ministry has briefed Limassol and Larnaca’s local authorities on what they needed to do.

Officials say there is no cause for alarm, as the contagious diseases these species may transmit have not been detected in Cyprus.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said it was decided to send material to municipalities and communities to raise public awareness.

They will also proceed with registering abandoned car tyres to be taken away.

The Health Ministry will also purchase biocidal products for the communities, while National Guard-trained staff will be deployed to spray the affected areas.

Experts have urged residents to reduce points of exposed water at homes and workplaces, which may serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

These can be clay pots, water collection containers, open tanks, tins filled with stagnant water, flowerpots, broken bottles, and car tyres.

Authorities will install traps and then spray areas where mosquitoes are reported.

 

