Yellow fever mosquito found in Larnaca

The Health Ministry has warned the public that a mosquito variety called Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, has been found in Cyprus, mainly in Dromolaxia, near Larnaca.

Aedes aegypti is a mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents.

It can be recognised by black and white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of its thorax.

This mosquito variety originated in Africa but is now in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions worldwide.

The Health Ministry urged people to be vigilant and do what they can to reduce unnecessary points of exposed water collection, which may serve as breeding grounds for the mosquito.

In an announcement on Thursday, the ministry said a small number of adult mosquitos of the species were uncovered following a bicommunal technical health committee project.

That prompted a coordinated effort to be launched by the health services and local authorities to eliminate the mosquito population.

The ministry will conduct door-to-door information campaigns between October 10-23 to advise the public on how to deal with the mosquitos.

If necessary, they will then proceed with extermination schemes.

Due to its location in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is at the crossroads of invasive mosquitos moving toward mainland Europe.

 

 

