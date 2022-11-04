ΝΕMESIS large-scale exercise in Cyprus EEZ

The annual multinational exercise NEMESIS 2022 was conducted in 9 blocks of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and included counter-terrorism scenarios on a gas platform.

It also involved boarding operations on suspicious boats, air evacuation of trapped and injured persons, mass rescue operation due to the abandonment of the platform, and anti-pollution operations.

Eight countries participated in the exercise in blocks 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 13 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

Aeronautical assets and personnel from Cyprus, Greece, France, the UK, the USA, Israel, Italy, Egypt, and the European Maritime Safety Agency participated in the exercise.

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and Ambassadors of the participating countries watched part of the exercise’s scenario from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca.

“This important Multinational Exercise has become one of our flagship activities with a true regional outlook. NEMESIS is now in its ninth consecutive year since its inception back in 2013.

“We are making every effort to continuously improve and upgrade the procedures for addressing any emergency situation such as a terrorist attack, Search and Rescue, marine pollution within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone,” said Petrides.

The exercise ensured that Cyprus was ready and prepared to deal with any emergency incident on hydrocarbon extraction platforms.

The results of the exercise will be evaluated to improve further the procedures for dealing with distress situations that may occur during implementation of the government’s energy program.

Overall, in the exercise participated, 7 assets from foreign countries, 12 assets and services of the Republic of Cyprus, three private companies and two international organisations.

There was one Frigate of the Greek Navy, a C-130 Aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force, the French Maritime Operations Aircraft ATLANTIQUE, one British helicopter of 84 SQUADRON, an Italian P-72 Aircraft, 1 OPV of the Italian Coast Guard and an American P-8 aircraft.

Special Operations Teams executed various scenarios during the exercise, including the Counter-Terrorism Team of the Cyprus Police, Greece’s 31st Airborne Search and Rescue Operations Squadron.

The Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos and the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base of the National Guard were used.

“The success of this multinational and multiagency exercise is based on the high level of cooperation and coordination amongst all the participants.

“It is, truly, a comprehensive and holistic exercise, which includes the private sector and the oil and gas industry in order to integrate their needs.

“NEMESIS 2022, like every large-scale exercise, constitutes a great opportunity to extract valuable lessons that will enhance our capabilities, capacities and update our procedures,” said Petrides.