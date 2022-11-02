Cyprus to host major investment funds conference

103 views
2 mins read

The International Investment Funds Association (IIFA) will host its 36th annual conference in Cyprus next year, a decision heralded as a vote of confidence in the local sector.

A statement by the Cyprus Investments Funds Association (CIFA) said the country received a positive vote from the members of IIFA for organising the Conference in 2023 after this year’s event hosted in London.

“Decisive for the positive outcome of the vote was the contribution of CIFA, which made an extensive presentation, promoting Cyprus as an international business centre.”

IIFA is the international association for investment funds with members from 40 countries, such as the USA, Canada, India, Japan, Korea, and EU states.

Its members’ Assets Under Management exceeded $71 trillion at the end of 2021.

IIFA is instrumental in communicating the critical issues that concern investment funds internationally–it brings together the sector’s stakeholders to discuss and exchange views on matters of common interest.

CIFA has been a full member since 2019.

IIFA’s new Chair, Chris Cummings, said he was pleased the 36th conference will be hosted for the first time in Cyprus, where they will discuss and debate the industry’s key issues.

CIFA President, Andreas Yiasemides, underlined that selecting Cyprus to host the international conference is a “great honour and is undoubtedly a significant event for the sector and the economy”.

“It is a vote of confidence in the Cypriot ecosystem of Investment Funds, which with hard work and strategy, is receiving international recognition.

“Not by chance, in recent years, Cyprus has been recognised as one of Europe’s leading centres for investment funds.”

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business